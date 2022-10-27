Exclusive: Barcelona won’t change transfer strategy despite early Champions League exit

Barcelona will not change their transfer strategy despite an early exit from the Champions League this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano has backed Barca’s project, despite the big signings of world class talents like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha during the summer failing to help them make progress in Europe’s top club competition.

Joan Laporta looks to have taken a big gamble that hasn’t paid off, but Romano believes there’s still the La Liga title race to play for, so it’s too early to say that the Catalan giants’ project has been a failure.

Of course, a big name like Barcelona will want to do more in the Champions League, but it’s also still early in their project under Xavi, so Romano does not expect the club to change their approach in the transfer market, with more signings to come.

“Barcelona invested a lot this summer and their Champions League hopes are over already, but I don’t think it will change the project,” Romano said.

“They will keep working on new signings, to save some big salaries in 2023, rebuild the squad and then proceed with their idea.”

Barcelona still look in need of strengthening in some key areas, with the club arguably still struggling to replace that golden generation of players like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Dani Alves.