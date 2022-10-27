Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.

Chelsea have enquired about Guimaraes, according to the Evening Standard, who add that Real Madrid also seem to be admirers of the 24-year-old.

The Blues could be in a strong position here as Todd Boehly is said to have a good relationship with Newcastle’s owners, according to the report.

Chelsea would do well to raid Newcastle for this world class talent, with Graham Potter in need of someone to come in in the middle of the park as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are heading towards being free agents next summer.

It could also be wise for CFC to anticipate the growing threat from the Magpies under their wealthy and ambitious new owners, and raid them for one of their best players while they still can.