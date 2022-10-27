Chelsea and Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Premier League midfielder

Clubs across Europe are looking to pursue Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in 2023.

The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an instant impact to the squad. He is a creative, dominant midfielder who offers constant threat on the attack with his passing ability but is able to track back and contribute defensively.

He became a fan favourite at St James’ Park since his arrival due to his impact in the team’s progression and development under their new ownership. Currently, Newcastle sit fourth in the Premier League and are above Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

This time last season, the side were looking to survive relegation. Now they’re looking to secure European football.

European giants eye Guimaraes

Eddie Howe will be ecstatic with the season Newcastle are having so far, hence why he is keen to tie down his players to ensure the form continues.

According to TNT Sports, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring Guimaraes and may enter a battle for the midfielder at the end of the season.

Because of this, Howe is looking to offer the Brazilian a new deal, extending his stay in the North East and making him the highest-paid player at the club.