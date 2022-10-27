(Photo) Todd Boehly spotted with agent of Chelsea transfer target

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been spotted with the agent of Red Bull Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent times.

The exciting young Slovenia international looks an outstanding talent with a big future in the game, and 90min recently named Chelsea as one of his admirers.

See below as Boehly spent some time with his agent as the two clubs met in the Champions League…

Chelsea fans will hope Boehly has more ambitious signings up his sleeve after a busy start to life in west London.

The American businessman is making a real impression since buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, bringing in a new manager, a host of new players over the summer, and rebuilding the club board.

