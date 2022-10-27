Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison doesn’t believe Mauricio Pochettino wants to manage Leeds United.

Morrison believes Pochettino is aiming higher for his next club and will likely look to manage a top-six team in the future.

“Pochettino ain’t going to Leeds,” said Morrison. “No disrespect. I don’t think Pochettino wants that.”

Jeff Stelling then responded: “They are a big club.” to which Morrison added: “They are a big club. I don’t think Pochettino because, there was talk of Aston Villa, I think Pochettino wants to manage a top-six team.”

Jesse Marsch is in hot seat after poor results recently which has seen the Yorkshire club entering relegation zone.