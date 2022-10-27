Clinton Morrison says there’s no chance 50-year-old joins Leeds United

Posted by

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison doesn’t believe Mauricio Pochettino wants to manage Leeds United.

Morrison believes Pochettino is aiming higher for his next club and will likely look to manage a top-six team in the future.

“Pochettino ain’t going to Leeds,” said Morrison. “No disrespect. I don’t think Pochettino wants that.”

Jeff Stelling then responded: “They are a big club.” to which Morrison added: “They are a big club. I don’t think Pochettino because, there was talk of Aston Villa, I think Pochettino wants to manage a top-six team.”

Jesse Marsch is in hot seat after poor results recently which has seen the Yorkshire club entering relegation zone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.