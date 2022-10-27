Napoli chief Cristiano Guintoli has responded to questions about a potential transfer move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The veteran Portugal international is not playing regularly for Man Utd right now, and has generally had a difficult time at the club since Erik ten Hag took over as manager in the summer.

Ronaldo has been out of favour for much of the season, having missed a lot of the Red Devils’ pre-season preparations, while there have also been recent issues as the 37-year-old landed himself in trouble with his manager for leaving the recent game against Tottenham before it finished.

This has now been dealt with, but speculation over Ronaldo’s future is sure to continue, though Napoli have ruled out bringing the former Real Madrid and Juventus man back to Italy this January.

When asked about the links between Ronaldo and Napoli, Guintoli made it clear his club were not planning to do much in the transfer market this winter.

“Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January,” Guintoli told DAZN, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“We don’t need to change anything in this team. We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today.”

It’s a shame to see an all-time great like Ronaldo stuck on the bench, but it looks like it won’t be easy for him to get back into the MUFC team, or to get a move away this January either.