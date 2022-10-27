Darwin Nunez was on the score sheet as Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stages following a 3-0 victory against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

His goal wasn’t the only reason he made headlines, though, as a clip of the game has circulated on social media showing Nunez’s very delayed reaction to a possible foul.

In the video, Ajax’s Calvin Bassey tried to shield the ball from Nunez before using his arm to force the Uruguayan away.

When his arm lightly brushed the striker face in the process, Nunez took several seconds before theatrically falling to the floor, holding his face.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Viewers branded the dive as “embarrassing”.

Nunez’s time at Liverpool

Since arriving in Merseyside last summer, Nunez has struggled to cement his place in the starting eleven, with injuries playing a part.

The 23-year-old has netted six goals in a Liverpool shirt. His first goal for the club came on his debut in the Community Shield final against Manchester City.