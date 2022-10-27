Chelsea and Newcastle ready to pounce for star who’ll be allowed transfer away after the World Cup

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly both ready to pounce for the potential transfer of Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international’s days at the Bernabeu look to be numbered after a hugely disappointing spell in Spain since he joined from Chelsea back in 2019.

Hazard was a world class performer during his time in the Premier League, scoring 110 goals in 352 matches, but he’s managed just seven goals in four years with Real.

According to Todo Fichajes, Los Blancos now seem to have given up on Hazard and could let him go after the World Cup, which could be an opportunity for himself to play a bit more and perhaps put himself in the shop window.

Eden Hazard back to the Premier League?
Still, the report suggests Chelsea and Newcastle are already among the main suitors for Hazard, with both these clubs clearly of the view that the 31-year-old could still have something to offer in English football.

It may well be that Hazard could get back to his best with a move back to the Premier League, and Chelsea would certainly benefit from bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Newcastle, meanwhile, might also feel it’s worth gambling on Hazard, as they look to put together an exciting project at St James’ Park, fuelled by bigger-name signings than they’ve been able to make in the past.

