Emerson Royal’s no-look pass in the 86th minute did not go to plan.

Tottenham Hotspur took on Sporting CP at home last night in the Champions League. The Portuguese side took the lead through former Spurs player Marcus Edwards, before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled the scoring in the 80th minute.

Three points for Spurs would have secured qualification into the knockout stages of the competition. In the 86th minute as Tottenham were chasing a winner, Emerson Royal tried a courageous skill move given the tempo of the match.

When trying to play through to substitute Bryan Gil, Emerson tried a no-look pass. Not only did the ball not reach Gil, but it also went straight out of play leading to Sporting goal kick.

Conte in disbelief

The manager was then shown tapping his forehead as if it say “focus” at his team.

Emerson later set up Harry Kane’s injury-time goal, which was then chalked off due to offside.

 

 

