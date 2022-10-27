Report: Crystal Palace could be set to sign record-breaking wonderkid

Crystal Palace could be making progress on a transfer deal for highly-rated Mexican wonderkid Fernando Delgado.

According to latest reports, the promising young goalkeeper, who notably broke the world record for the youngest ever ‘keeper to make his debut when he played for Real Monarchs at the age of just 15, is now firmly in Palace’s sights.

It seems Delgado is set to have a trial period with Palace in the coming months, which will allow the Eagles to take a closer look at him before deciding whether or not to clinch a transfer.

Delgado, now 16, broke the previous record held by the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and David de Gea, so he’ll now hope he can continue to develop and enjoy a great career in the game.