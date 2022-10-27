Forgotten West Ham man signed last summer spotted in training ahead of Silkeborg

West Ham youngster Pierre Ekwah Elimby, signed from Chelsea last summer, has been spotted in first-team training ahead of Europa League clash.
Elimby has barely been involved in first-team proceedings at West Ham since joining from Chelsea, but there’s a chance he could be called up to the squad for their Europa League clash.
In a video posted by West Ham, Elimby can be seen in the first-team training, as seen below.
The job is not finished ?
Putting in the training ahead of our tie against Silkeborg in the #UECL pic.twitter.com/deARaKkpw1
— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 26, 2022