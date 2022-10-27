Inside Spain: The Superleague law and the Unai Emery debate

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

The dominant news in Spanish football this week has been ‘La Ley del Deporte’ – the Sports Law. The Spanish Government voted on adjustments to the law this week, passing two of the three major changes. 39 of the 42 clubs had threatened to strike if measures were not put in place to prevent Real Madrid and Barcelona joining the Superleague and it also affects the division of TV rights.

The previous evening was dedicated to the departure of Unai Emery, returning to England. His exit prompted more concern in Spanish football about keeping talent from the Premier League riches, but some believe it might actually be a blessing for Villarreal, who have appointed former Barcelona coach Quique Setien in his place. Emery has finished 7th twice with Villarreal and failed to qualify for the Champions League with Sevilla through the league too.

Elsewhere, Barcelona have been linked heavily with Wolves’ Ruben Neves in January, even if Xavi Hernandez is not convinced. Reports in England have surfaced about Palmeiras’ 16-year-old wonderkid Endrick, but Spanish media say Real Madrid are one of two frontrunners for his signature.

Los Blancos did not enjoy their most vintage week, losing their unbeaten record 17 games into the season – something Thibaut Courtois hammered his teammates for. Barcelona are out of the Champions League and Atletico Madrid joined them in dramatic fashion this week with their 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Amid so much talk of the Superleague, this has fomented fears that La Liga is falling behind their competitors.

 

