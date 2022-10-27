Manchester United transfer target decides destination as he prepares for January exit

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is reportedly keen on returning to his former club Benfica in the January transfer window.

This is despite the likes of Manchester United and other big clubs keeping an eye on his situation, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Felix looked an exciting prospect during his Benfica days, but it’s just not quite happened for him in his time in Madrid so far, despite some flashes of quality.

The Portugal international is now supposedly keen to return to the club where he felt more happy, in a bid to revive his career.

Man Utd were also linked with Felix back in the summer by AS, and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this January.

The 22-year-old could be a good option for United, who are a little short of quality up front right now.

If Felix could get back to his best, he’d surely be ideal as a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as an upgrade on the out-of-form Marcus Rashford.