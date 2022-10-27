Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has addressed transfer rumours amid Chelsea and Liverpool interest.

Despite being just 19 years old, Bellingham is already a key player for Borussia Dortmund. The England international has captained his side on occasions and features heavily in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

The Evening Standard recently reported that Chelsea were looking to make Bellingham a priority signing next summer, with Diario AS also claiming that Liverpool were considering making a move for the young midfielder.

Following Dortmund’s goalless draw against Manchester City in the Champions League this week, Bellingham was asked about rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

“In all honesty I’m not thinking about anything like that [the transfer rumours]. You [the media] will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund,” said Bellingham, as quoted by Metro.

Naturally, Bellingham will be focusing on Dortmund during the season as there’s little point considering his future when the transfer window is closed.

Playing regular football and gaining valuable experience with England and Dortmund should be a priority for Bellingham in this moment.

