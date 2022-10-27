Nice make surprise Kasper Schmeichel decision after Leicester City transfer

Kasper Schmeichel is enduring a difficult spell at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

The Denmark international was a star player for many years at the King Power Stadium, but he’s now fallen out of favour with the club he joined just a couple of months ago.

According to RMC Sport via Sport Witness, Schmeichel has ‘struggled to convince’ since day one with the Ligue 1 side.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Schmeichel, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be staying with Nice for much longer unless his situation can change drastically in the weeks and months ahead.

Leicester fans will surely be disappointed with the 35-year-old’s surprise decision to quit the Foxes in the summer, and won’t be enjoying seeing his decline this term.