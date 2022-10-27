Nice make surprise Kasper Schmeichel decision after Leicester City transfer

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Kasper Schmeichel is enduring a difficult spell at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

The Denmark international was a star player for many years at the King Power Stadium, but he’s now fallen out of favour with the club he joined just a couple of months ago.

According to RMC Sport via Sport Witness, Schmeichel has ‘struggled to convince’ since day one with the Ligue 1 side.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Schmeichel, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be staying with Nice for much longer unless his situation can change drastically in the weeks and months ahead.

More Stories / Latest News
“The guy is a joke” – Michail Antonio names the 25-year-old Newcastle star he wants at West Ham
Darwin Nunez reveals Luis Suarez contacted him with useful advice after difficult start at Liverpool
Ange Postecoglou has restored Celtic as a Champions League Club

Leicester fans will surely be disappointed with the 35-year-old’s surprise decision to quit the Foxes in the summer, and won’t be enjoying seeing his decline this term.

More Stories Kasper Schmeichel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.