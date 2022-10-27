Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was spotted leaving Inter Milan’s offices on Thursday morning.

That’s according to Italian outlet FC Inter News, who claim the Leeds chief made a surprise visit to Inter Milan’s headquarters on Thursday.

The report claims that Radrizzani’s visit wasn’t strictly about football matters, and they also caught him on video as seen below.

Andrea Radrizzani, presidente del Leeds, dopo l'incontro nella sede dell'Inter

?? pic.twitter.com/vOdaAvXsMf — FcInterNews.it (@FcInterNewsit) October 27, 2022

It will be interesting to see if any players are linked between the two clubs between now and January.