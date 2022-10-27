Darwin Nunez reveals Luis Suarez contacted him with useful advice after difficult start at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed that former Reds star and fellow countryman Luis Suarez got in touch with him at some point this season to give him some useful advice after a difficult start to his Anfield career.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica during the summer, having really caught the eye in Portugal, but it’s taken him a bit of time to settle and show his best form in the Premier League.

Nunez notably got sent off in just his second league fixture for Liverpool, before then going on a run of five appearances without a goal.

Still, there are signs of real improvement from the Uruguay international, who now has four goals in his last five games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it seems Suarez may have played a part.

Speaking to ESPN, Nunez admits that ex-LFC man Suarez contacted him to tell him how to deal with the pressure of playing in the Premier League.

“It was a good thing because not many would bother themselves to pick up the phone and send you a message – I think his gesture was really important for me.

“Luis is a reference point, an idol everywhere in the world. I’m getting started, I’m young, and he knows about all those things because he already played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

“Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they’ll come and find me, that they’re going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up.

“He said: ‘Listen to an idiot like me.’ I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me.”

Liverpool fans will be delighted that their former player is now doing his bit to help out a more recent signing, and it seems to have done the 23-year-old forward the world of good.