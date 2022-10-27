Worry for Man City as Erling Haaland spotted limping into medical centre after being subbed at half time vs Dortmund

There’s worrying injury news emerging for Manchester City as it looks like Erling Haaland’s knock that forced him off at half time against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week could be quite serious.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Norway international was spotted limping into Man City’s medical centre after failing to complete the 90 minutes against his old club Dortmund.

As noted in the report, Pep Guardiola had been a bit vague about Haaland’s fitness, saying he was having a number of issues that forced him off against Dortmund, including possible illness.

Haaland has now been spotted limping as he goes for medical checks, so that won’t fill City fans with a huge amount of confidence about a quick return for their top scorer.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for City so far this season, scoring 22 goals in his first 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

City won’t want to be without him for too long, as they sit two points behind league leaders Arsenal even though they’ve had Haaland available all season so far.

There are plenty of other world class players in Guardiola’s squad, of course, but none with quite this level of goal threat.