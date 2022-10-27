Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke suspects that Bruno Fernandes has been told he’s the new club captain ahead of Harry Maguire.

Erik ten Hag took over as Man Utd manager this summer, and it seems he’s no longer counting on Maguire as first choice in his defence.

This also means that Fernandes has taken over as Red Devils captain for the time being, though Yorke suspects this may actually be a permanent move, even if it hasn’t been publicly announced as one.

Discussing the United captaincy situation, former MUFC striker Yorke told Lord Ping, as quoted by Sport Bible: “Before he was the stand-in captain, which wasn’t a problem. I think with the Maguire scenario, looking from the outside in at the club without knowing all the details, I think he’s been told he’s going to be the captain going forward.

“When a manager tells you something like that, then that weight comes off. So now he’s thinking, ‘Right, this is my new role.’

“That clarity is good for the team and enables him to go out and do what he needs to do.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t expect this to be an official announcement this season with Maguire at the club, but perhaps the manager has had a word with him and that has given him the confidence he needed as a player.”

Fernandes looks a good choice to be United captain, with the Portuguese midfielder proving a hugely influential player since joining the club a few years ago.

Maguire, by contrast, has largely looked slightly over-awed with that much responsibility on his shoulders, with the England international perhaps better off without that spotlight on him so he can just focus on his football.