Manchester United are “more likely than Arsenal” to sign PSV’s prolific forward Cody Gakpo in 2023.

The 23-year-old striker is attracting interest from the likes of United, Arsenal and reigning European champions Real Madrid.

The Red Devils came close to signing Gakpo last summer before prioritising the signing of £86 million addition Antony, ultimately ending their pursuit of the PSV attacker.

Cody Gakpo is the only player on Erling Haaland's level this season ? pic.twitter.com/EDxmlPV7rL — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 19, 2022

When reflecting on interest from United, Gakpo admitted it was “a shame” a deal did not materialise.

Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn’t go through… and it was a shame", tells The Times. ?? #MUFC @TomAllnutt_ "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". pic.twitter.com/M81STcAdb6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

However, according to Dean Jones, the Manchester side will try again next summer and have a better chance at signing him than their Premier League rivals. He told GiveMeSport: “He’s been brilliant this season for PSV and there’s no doubt that he is going to be looking for a transfer in 2023. So I still think he’s a player that people should take seriously in the Premier League for a transfer.

“I still think that, probably, Man United are more likely to land him than Arsenal.”

Gakpo leads goal contributions among forwards in Europe

The Netherlands international currently has 13 goals and 13 assists in only 20 games across all competitions this season. He is already looking like he will outdo his remarkable numbers last season of 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 matches.