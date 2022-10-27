Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen has made it clear he loves playing alongside fellow summer signing Casemiro in midfield.

Eriksen joined Man Utd from Brentford on a free transfer in the summer, and was later joined at Old Trafford by Casemiro, who was signed in a big-money move from Real Madrid.

The pair are both quality players with plenty of experience at the highest level, and it now seems that they’re developing a fine midfield partnership together in Erik ten Hag’s new-look squad.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez also joined MUFC this summer, following new manager Ten Hag from Ajax, and it’s been a decent start for the club in this new era.

Eriksen and Casemiro seem likely to be key to United enjoying success under Ten Hag, so fans will be glad to hear that it seems like they are really getting on well and developing their partnership.

“I think you can see in the games – we like playing together,” Eriksen said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Of course we’re still getting to know one and other on and off the pitch, but he’s a nice guy off the pitch as well, and on the pitch I think football knowledge people know he’s been playing games like this for last eight years at Real Madrid.

“So I’m not surprised he can cope. It’s lovely to play with him.”