Manchester United vs FC Sheriff team news – Erik ten Hag hands out first senior start to youngster

Manchester United host FC Sheriff in the Europa League, and Erik ten Hag has opted to give young Alejandro Garnacho his first senior start.

Garnacho has only featured a handful of times for Manchester United, but Ten Hag has decided to give the youngster his first senior start as they host Sheriff in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the starting line-up after being omitted from the squad against Chelsea last weekend.

Manchester United fans will be hoping the Ronaldo controversy is in the past and he is able to focus on playing for the club for the rest of his contract.

Another proud night for our #MUAcademy ? ? @AGarnacho7 makes his first senior start in one of four United changes!#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2022

With Manchester United six points clear of third place with a significantly better goal difference, Ten Hag feels now is the time to allow Garnacho to express himself and prove he’s good enough to mix it with the first team.

Playing alongside someone as experienced as Cristiano Ronaldo will be hugely beneficial for Garnacho, and you’d imagine it’s a dream come true for the youngster to make his first senior start for Manchester United.