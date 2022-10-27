Mikel Arteta speaks out after Arsenal player Pablo Mari stabbed in supermarket

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Arsenal defender Pablo Mari after he was stabbed in a supermarket on Thursday afternoon.

Mari, currently on loan at Monza from Arsenal, was unfortunately stabbed whilst in a shopping centre in Italy, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. 

La7, as relayed by Calcio Mercato, also reported the incident and confirmed that Mari was conscious in hospital. The report claims that a 46-year-old man stole a knife from a supermarket before stabbing people in the shopping centre, with three of those in a serious condition.

Now, Arsenal manager Arteta has spoken about the incident after their defeat in Holland against PSV.

Pablo Mari in action for Arsenal.
“I just found out. I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay,” said Arteta, as quoted by Football London. 

Thankfully, Arteta has confirmed that Mari seems to be okay, and hopefully, he will continue to improve and eventually make a full recovery.

Mari’s loan club Monza have also released a statement following the incident, which in English reads: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”

Hopefully seen we will know more details and every bit of news we receive is positive.

