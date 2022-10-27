Newcastle United defender is ‘most liked option’ for La Liga club amid January deal claims

Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo is attracting interest from Spanish club Cadiz.

Manquillo has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle, with Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth often picked in front of the Spaniard.

A move back to his home country could be on the cards, with Spanish club Cadiz interested in signing the defender as soon as January, according to Newcastle World.

Getting Manquillo off the wage bill would make sense for Newcastle, who will have to monitor their spending due to FFP.

