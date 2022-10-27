“Like a young Cristiano” – Paul Scholes heaps praise on Manchester United star

Paul Scholes was full of praise for Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho after his performance in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag handed Garnacho his first senior start for Manchester United against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. The young winger didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side.

Garnacho was substituted towards the end of the game to a chorus of cheers from the Old Trafford faithful, and the Manchester United fans weren’t the only ones pleased with his performance.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Scholes was full of praise for Garnacho. “This crowd they love entertainment. I think this lad was really entertaining. Almost like a young Cristiano at that age,” said Scholes.

To be compared to a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo is a huge compliment to Garnacho, especially coming from one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever midfielders in Scholes.

Garnacho is still young, so shouldn’t be expecting to start week-in-week-out for Manchester United, particularly in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead and can play a part for the club for the remainder of the season.