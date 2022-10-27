PSV vs Arsenal team news – Mikel Arteta rings the changes with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus benched

Arsenal travel to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday night and Mikel Arteta has decided to rest some of his key players.

With a Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Arteta has decided to rest some of his key players against PSV.

Participating in the Europa League often requires immense squad depth and Arteta has used his squad to his advantage, resting the likes of Jesus and Saka.

Football Daily have confirmed Arsenal’s starting eleven as seen below.

? A look at Arsenals starting line-up ahead of their Europa League fixture ? ? Ben White

? Gabriel

? Gabriel Jesus

? Saka ? Kieran Tierney

? Rob Holding

? Fabio Vieira

? Eddie Nketiah pic.twitter.com/eDlLeVLGsV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 27, 2022

Arsenal have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League having won all four of their games so far this campaign. Making changes ahead of a Premier League fixtures this weekend makes a lot of sense.

It’s rare that a Premier League side plays a full strength team in the Europa League, and Arteta has given minutes to the likes of Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga who are on the fringes at Arsenal at the moment.

PSV have handed a rare start to Jarrad Branthwaite, a young defender on loan from Everton, so it will be interesting to see if he can handle the test of playing against a Premier League club.