Video: Robbie Savage fumes after Manchester United star attempts “embarrassing” skill

Manchester United winger Antony attempted his trademark spinning skill move against FC Sheriff, and Robbie Savage certainly wasn’t happy.

Manchester United took the lead against FC Sheriff through a Diogo Dalot header, but it was an incident involving Antony which caught the eye of Savage.

However, it was for all the wrong reasons, with Savage calling the skill move “embarrassing”.

Antony attempted the move, taking the ball past nobody, before passing the ball out of play, so you can understand Savage’s comments.

