Supercomputer predicts how far England will go in the 2022 World Cup

A supercomputer has made predictions about this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, with England being projected to make it to the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side also made it to the semis in 2018 before losing to Croatia, and will this time apparently be beaten on penalties by Portugal.

We could then be in store for a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi final as Portugal would face Argentina in the final, according to a study from BCA Research, as cited by FourFourTwo.

A run to the semi-finals of the World Cup would be pretty impressive by England, especially as their recent form has been really poor.

We’re not currently seeing the Three Lions side that made it to the final of Euro 2020 and came so close to winning the tournament, with Southgate really needing to get more out of these players when the serious competitive football starts in a few weeks.

Still, it would be thrilling to see Ronaldo and Messi facing off in the biggest game of world football after both enjoying such legendary careers so far, though with neither player ever winning this tournament.