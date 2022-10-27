Pundit fires bleak transfer warning to Tottenham after Champions League struggles

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has fired a warning to Tottenham over the future of star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min after their struggles in the Champions League.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon last night, meaning they will now be sweating over getting through the group in their final match, which is a challenging away trip to Marseille.

Given that Tottenham are without a win in their last three games, that seems a big ask for Antonio Conte’s side, who just haven’t been performing as many will have expected so far this season.

See below as Agbonlahor warns THFC about what Champions League failure could mean for keeping the likes of Kane and Son, who will surely want to win trophies as soon as possible at this stage of their careers…

? “Kane could be one that looks at a #BayernMunich move. Son wants trophies!” ? “If they don’t win anything this season…Kane and Son might think about moving!”@Ga11Agbon believes there’s a good chance Kane and Son may leave #THFC ? pic.twitter.com/IYVzaTXAyT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 27, 2022

Spurs fans will surely be worried about these words from Agbonlahor, especially as there’s still not much of an update on Kane potentially signing a new contract with the north London club.

Discussing Kane’s future recently in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano said: “A year ago, Kane wanted to leave, but now he’s happy at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici. The Italians have changed the feeling under the club, so now Kane is in no rush to leave the club, the situation is completely different from a year ago.

“There’s still no agreement on a new contract, but it’s not a dangerous situation. Let’s see how it progresses in the next few months, it’s a work in progress, as is normal when you’re talking about a contract for a top player.

“There have also been many rumours about Bayern. It’s true that in 2023 that they will go for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. Kane is really appreciated by Bayern, but there have never been any conversations with Tottenham. At the moment, they are just fans of the player, but nothing is going on in terms of negotiations.

“The speculation is normal, but for the moment the main thing is that Kane is not desperate to leave, and Tottenham want to extend his contract.”