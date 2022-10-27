“Ridiculous!” – Jenas slams £26m Tottenham player for what he did in the last 5 minutes of yesterday’s game

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has hit out Emerson Royal for a misplaced pass when the team was in a promising position late on in last night’s game against Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs are in trouble in the Champions League as they prepare for a tough final game of the group away to Marseille, needing to avoid defeat to stay in the competition.

Jenas was clearly not happy with how Emerson messed up a good chance by over-hitting a pass at a crucial moment yesterday.

“It’s ridiculous. If you’re going to do it at least have the quality to do it,” the pundit said.

“You’re just letting the team off the hook.”

Tottenham fans now face uncertainty going into their next European fixture, and it’s easy to see why there’ll be anger at the players.

Emerson in particular has largely been very disappointing since signing for Spurs, and Antonio Conte might do well to drop him after this latest poor performance.