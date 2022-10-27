Exclusive: Rumoured Tottenham transfer target will cost more than reported €50-60m

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are not currently pursuing a transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano makes it clear that he doesn’t view Bastoni as a realistic target for Spurs at the moment, with the Italy international also likely to cost a great deal more than the €50-60million fees being reported in the media.

Addressing the Bastoni to Tottenham transfer rumours in today’s column, Romano said: “Sorry Tottenham fans, but I have no news on Alessandro Bastoni right now; he has a long-term contract with Inter and he won’t leave in January, despite speculation to the contrary.

“I can’t even give you a clear idea of an asking price as I don’t think Inter would name one, but I’m sure they won’t sell him for the reported €50-60m I’ve seen around.”

Alessandro Bastoni in action for Inter Milan
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Barcelona won’t change transfer strategy despite early Champions League exit
Man Utd ‘more likely than Arsenal’ to secure prolific striker ‘on Haaland’s level’
(Video) Atletico Madrid’s 98th minute penalty miss that knocked them out of Champions League

Bastoni has been a world class performer for Inter and it would be exciting to see the talented 23-year-old in the Premier League ahead of his peak years.

Still, it’s also unsurprising that there seems little prospect of a deal happening for the moment, even if one can easily imagine Antonio Conte would love to be reunited with his former player.

Writing in yesterday’s column, Romano said he expected Tottenham could be busy with both ins and outs in the January transfer window.

More Stories Alessandro Bastoni Antonio Conte Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.