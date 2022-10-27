Tottenham are not currently pursuing a transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano makes it clear that he doesn’t view Bastoni as a realistic target for Spurs at the moment, with the Italy international also likely to cost a great deal more than the €50-60million fees being reported in the media.

Addressing the Bastoni to Tottenham transfer rumours in today’s column, Romano said: “Sorry Tottenham fans, but I have no news on Alessandro Bastoni right now; he has a long-term contract with Inter and he won’t leave in January, despite speculation to the contrary.

“I can’t even give you a clear idea of an asking price as I don’t think Inter would name one, but I’m sure they won’t sell him for the reported €50-60m I’ve seen around.”

Bastoni has been a world class performer for Inter and it would be exciting to see the talented 23-year-old in the Premier League ahead of his peak years.

Still, it’s also unsurprising that there seems little prospect of a deal happening for the moment, even if one can easily imagine Antonio Conte would love to be reunited with his former player.

Writing in yesterday’s column, Romano said he expected Tottenham could be busy with both ins and outs in the January transfer window.