Tottenham’s stance on key player amid interest from Real Madrid

With Real Madrid showing an interest in Tottenham star Heung-Min Son, a report has confirmed their stance on selling him in the near future.

A report from Sport1 recently claimed that Real Madrid were lining up a sensational move for Tottenham forward Son, who is considering his options.

Son has played a pivotal role in the success of Tottenham in the last few years, forming a phenomenal partnership with striker Harry Kane.

Losing Son would be catastrophic for Tottenham at this stage, and according to 90min, Spurs are said to be unconcerned about rumours linking him with a move away from the club, and they won’t consider selling Son for at least a few years.

It’s no surprise to hear Tottenham’s stance on Son due to how much of a key player he is for Antonio Conte’s side. However, at the age of 30, Tottenham may have to consider cashing in on Son as he reaches the latter stage of his career.

For now, Son is showing no signs of slowing down and if Tottenham want to continue competing at the top of the Premier League, keeping hold of their key players will be important.