Tottenham’s stance on key player amid interest from Real Madrid

Tottenham FC
Posted by

With Real Madrid showing an interest in Tottenham star Heung-Min Son, a report has confirmed their stance on selling him in the near future.

A report from Sport1 recently claimed that Real Madrid were lining up a sensational move for Tottenham forward Son, who is considering his options.

Son has played a pivotal role in the success of Tottenham in the last few years, forming a phenomenal partnership with striker Harry Kane.

More Stories / Latest News
FA confirm punishment for Jurgen Klopp after incident during Liverpool vs Manchester City
(Photo) Todd Boehly spotted with agent of Chelsea transfer target
Supercomputer predicts how far England will go in the 2022 World Cup

Losing Son would be catastrophic for Tottenham at this stage, and according to 90min, Spurs are said to be unconcerned about rumours linking him with a move away from the club, and they won’t consider selling Son for at least a few years.

It’s no surprise to hear Tottenham’s stance on Son due to how much of a key player he is for Antonio Conte’s side. However, at the age of 30, Tottenham may have to consider cashing in on Son as he reaches the latter stage of his career.

For now, Son is showing no signs of slowing down and if Tottenham want to continue competing at the top of the Premier League, keeping hold of their key players will be important.

More Stories Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.