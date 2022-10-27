Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arsenal midfielder discussions, Chelsea agent contact, and more

Hello and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! I hope you enjoy this exclusive transfer news round-up – if you want it in your inbox five mornings a week, SUBSCRIBE here.

Arsenal

There’s ongoing speculation about who Arsenal could look to sign in midfield this January, and one name I’m seeing more about is Danilo of Palmeiras.

Danilo is one of the players Arsenal have been following for a long time, he was also discussed internally last summer but at the moment there are no talks ongoing. We’ll see if that changes, but for now I’d take any rumours of negotiations or bids with a pinch of salt.

Personally, I think Youri Tielemans coming towards the end of his contract is a great opportunity on the market for Arsenal and any other club! They decided not to pay for him this summer, but let’s see if their plans change if or when he becomes a free agent.

Aston Villa

With a new manager coming in, we’re already seeing speculation about Aston Villa’s transfer targets for January, with some talk of Unai Emery raiding his old club Villarreal for Yeremi Pino.

Honestly, it’s really too early to know the targets; the agreement for Emery was done just 48 hours ago and as always, there are rumours on players who have been working with that manager. It’s typical but we will know more in January!

Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “We have to look forward. We knew that in this process of rebuilding the team there would be ups and downs. The message to the fans is let’s look forward. Xavi also made youngsters play so that they can grow.”

Barcelona invested a lot this summer and their Champions League hopes are over already, but I don’t think it will change the project: they will keep working on new signings, to save some big salaries in 2023, rebuild the squad and then proceed with their idea.

Remember they also want to win La Liga and are still in the race. Even without the Champions League, winning the title would be more than just a detail.

Chelsea

Chelsea’s rebuild under Todd Boehly continues with four key arrivals, plus click here for an update on Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are also in contact with Jorginho’s agent, he loves the club and London but a new contract will depend on the financial discussion. I think it would be smart for Chelsea to keep at least one of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante – they have quality, experience, and they can still help the team and make a valuable contribution.

As I said recently, it looks like Kante’s future is uncertain and an exit on a free transfer is a possibility, so it could be worth doing what it takes to keep Jorginho at Stamford Bridge or Chelsea will find themselves a little light in midfield.

Inter Milan

Inter president Steven Zhang: “Milan Skriniar is an incredible player and he knows I want him to stay. I’m really confident to agree a new deal.”

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta: “Milan Skriniar deserves a new contract. We hope to reach full agreement on new deal as soon as possible, I’m optimistic. We want him to be an Inter symbol for present and future.”

Manchester City

Manchester City have finally struck a deal for top talent Emilio Lawrence after long transfer negotiations with Everton. It’s done – the deal has been signed, and a medical completed. Big statement by City to sign more top talents for the future.

Manchester United

Ten Hag on Ronaldo: “Cristiano Ronaldo is back with our squad, yes. It’s not so difficult: he was out for one game and back in the squad now.”

Ten Hag on Maguire: “Harry Maguire has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games.”

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli on Cristiano Ronaldo links: “Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January. We don’t need to change anything in this team. We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today.”

Napoli

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Man City rumours: “There’s absolutely nothing. I can tell you that Kvaratskhelia is 100% untouchable. He’s absolutely NOT on the market.”

More smart business by Napoli with their signing of Gio Simeone: €3m loan fee, €12m buy option clause not mandatory. Simeone’s flying with six goals in 367 minutes, including four goals in Champions League in his first season in the competition.

Newcastle United

Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimaraes remain very clear and won’t change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with an improved salary. Of course, many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 after his form in the Premier League, but Newcastle want to keep him.

In other news, Chelsea have made an enquiry to Newcastle about the possible signing of Guimaraes, while Real Madrid are also showing an interest (Evening Standard)

Schalke

Done deal – Thomas Reis will be new Schalke 04 head coach, deal valid until June 2024. He will be officially unveiled as the new manager this week.

Tottenham

Sorry Tottenham fans, but I have no news on Alessandro Bastoni right now; he has a long-term contract with Inter and he won’t leave in January, despite speculation to the contrary. I can’t even give you a clear idea of an asking price as I don’t think Inter would name one, but I’m sure they won’t sell him for the reported €50-60m I’ve seen around.

Bastoni is a top player and it makes sense that the Antonio Conte link keeps coming up, but, honestly, I don’t see this as an easy deal for Spurs. As I said yesterday, though, I think we will see ins and outs at the club this January as they will try to support Conte in the market.