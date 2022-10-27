Video: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes home Manchester United’s third on his return to the side

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo pounced in the box and rifled the ball into the roof of the net to score Manchester United’s third goal of the game.

As the game went on, it felt like nothing was going Ronaldo’s way after he returned to the Manchester United squad.

Ronaldo was recently omitted from first-team training and Manchester United’s game against Chelsea, but he returned to the squad with a goal, pouncing in the box to fire home a rebound.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United’s lead with fantastic header
Video: Robbie Savage fumes after Manchester United star attempts “embarrassing” skill
Video: Diogo Dalot scores rare Manchester United goal with pinpoint header

The Portuguese attacker looked absolutely relieved to get a goal after a disappointing season.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.