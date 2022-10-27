Cristiano Ronaldo pounced in the box and rifled the ball into the roof of the net to score Manchester United’s third goal of the game.

As the game went on, it felt like nothing was going Ronaldo’s way after he returned to the Manchester United squad.

Ronaldo was recently omitted from first-team training and Manchester United’s game against Chelsea, but he returned to the squad with a goal, pouncing in the box to fire home a rebound.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets his goal and he’s smiling again. It’s been a tough night, but Ronaldo has continued to put himself in good positions for Manchester United.#UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/97AYrkxzso — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 27, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY gets his goal, you can see the relief on his face ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/MKRLq255F2 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 27, 2022

Redemption for Ronaldo!! CR7 manages to get his name back on the scoresheet following a difficult few days for his club… ???#UEL pic.twitter.com/RfC99TP794 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

The Portuguese attacker looked absolutely relieved to get a goal after a disappointing season.