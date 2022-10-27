Video: Diogo Dalot scores rare Manchester United goal with pinpoint header

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United with a header from a Christian Eriksen corner.

Dalot had only ever scored once for Manchester United since joining the club, but he doubled his tally against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Just before half-time, Dalot found himself in the six-yard box to glance a header into the back of the next after an excellent delivery from Eriksen.

Pictures below from BT Sport and Bein Sports.

Diogo Dalot finds the breakthrough with only his second ever goal for Manchester United!! Right on half-time, the home side lead 1-0… ???#UEL pic.twitter.com/3ir6hhd9j8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

Manchester United 1-0 Sheriff Goal Diogo Dalot. pic.twitter.com/wxFycf1phw — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 27, 2022

Dalot arrived in the box to power a header home a little like his international and club team mate Cristiano Ronaldo.