Video: Liverpool star involved in punch-up against Ajax

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark was involved in a punch-up against Ajax in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool faced Ajax in the UEFA Youth League, with the Dutch club coming out on top.

The game was unfortunately overshadowed by an altercation between Liverpool youngster Clark and Ajax’s Oualid Agouigil.

Clark looked to stick up for his teammate after an incident, with Liverpool youth team manager Barry Lewtas confirming a punch was thrown, as relayed by Neil Jones.

You can see the incident below, with the footage courtesy of LFC TV.

