Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho showed his flair with an outrageous skill against FC Sheriff.

Garnacho was given his first senior start for Manchester United by Erik ten Hag on Thursday in the Europa League.

The young winger was highly impressive throughout, with his performance topped off by an outrageous skill in the second half.

Garnacho controlled a cross-field pass with his foot around the back of his other leg, as seen in the video below.

??? Alejandro Garnacho ??? pic.twitter.com/jUlAHpziyO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

Garnacho has gained a lot of plaudits from Manchester United fans after that performance, and he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.