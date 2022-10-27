Video: Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United’s lead with fantastic header

Marcus Rashford extended Manchester United’s lead with a bullet header from an inch-perfect Luke Shaw delivery.

Manchester United opened the scoring late in the first half through a Diogo Dalot header. Rashford entered the fray at halftime, and shortly after, the England international also powered one home with his head.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Bein Sports, and DAZN Canada.

You don't stop them ? Marcus Rashford with a powerful header and it's a second for Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/lgqB4hm6GO — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 27, 2022

Not too shabby! Marcus Rashford puts his side 2-0 with this brilliantly guided header to cap off an expert move… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/oc5Op17oAO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

Rashford has started to get back to his old best this season under Erik ten Hag, and will be hoping it can continue into the World Cup.