Video: PSV strike twice in quick succession against Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale making a blunder

Arsenal FC
Posted by

PSV struck twice in quick succession in the second half against Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale making a blunder.

Arsenal may have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta won’t have been happy with their performance against PSV.

PSV struck twice early in the second half against Arsenal through Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong, and there’s no arguing that Ramsdale will be disappointed with the second goal.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Bein Sport, and DAZN Canada.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United vs FC Sheriff team news – Erik ten Hag hands out first senior start to youngster
Clinton Morrison says there’s no chance 50-year-old joins Leeds United
Leeds owner spotted attending meeting at Inter Milan’s headquarters

Ramsdale came to try and punch the ball, but somehow completely missed it, giving De Jong an open goal to aim at.

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.