PSV struck twice in quick succession in the second half against Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale making a blunder.

Arsenal may have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta won’t have been happy with their performance against PSV.

PSV struck twice early in the second half against Arsenal through Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong, and there’s no arguing that Ramsdale will be disappointed with the second goal.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Bein Sport, and DAZN Canada.

They've had the ball in the back of the net twice but this time PSV DO take the lead ? pic.twitter.com/Jzyc8H3QwL — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 27, 2022

A SHOCKER from Ramsdale and PSV double their lead ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/rLUN7KecLq — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 27, 2022

It always looked likely ? A wonderful PSV move is finished beautifully by Joey Veerman ? Arsenal have some work to do ???#UEL pic.twitter.com/zLlFxqFlrs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

Ramsdale came to try and punch the ball, but somehow completely missed it, giving De Jong an open goal to aim at.