“The guy is a joke” – Michail Antonio names the 25-year-old Newcastle star he wants at West Ham

West Ham star Michail Antonio has named Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin as a player he’d love to have with him at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman is always a handful for opposition defenders when he’s at his best for Newcastle, and Antonio is clearly a big fan.

Speaking on The Footballers’ Football Podcast, when asked about his dream Hammers signing, Antonio said: “I’m going to pick Saint-Maximin. Saint-Maximin because everyone knows his ability.

“It is ridiculous to be fair, the guy is a joke, you have to double up on him, maybe even treble.”

Saint-Maximin was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham during the summer, though a move never materialised.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that West Ham could ever get a deal done for him.