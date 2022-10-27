“The guy is a joke” – Michail Antonio names the 25-year-old Newcastle star he wants at West Ham

Newcastle United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham star Michail Antonio has named Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin as a player he’d love to have with him at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman is always a handful for opposition defenders when he’s at his best for Newcastle, and Antonio is clearly a big fan.

Speaking on The Footballers’ Football Podcast, when asked about his dream Hammers signing, Antonio said: “I’m going to pick Saint-Maximin. Saint-Maximin because everyone knows his ability.

“It is ridiculous to be fair, the guy is a joke, you have to double up on him, maybe even treble.”

More Stories / Latest News
Darwin Nunez reveals Luis Suarez contacted him with useful advice after difficult start at Liverpool
Ange Postecoglou has restored Celtic as a Champions League Club
“Ridiculous!” – Jenas slams £26m Tottenham player for what he did in the last 5 minutes of yesterday’s game

Saint-Maximin was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham during the summer, though a move never materialised.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that West Ham could ever get a deal done for him.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Michail Antonio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.