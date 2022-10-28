Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils have now joined the chase for the 23-year-old winger along with Leeds United and Southampton. They are considering the possibility of making a move when the window reopens.

Gakpo was linked with a move to Leeds during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise in the end. The player has had an impressive season so far and he has scored 13 goals and picked up 14 assists across all competitions.

Cody Gakpo will stay at PSV. ??? #DeadlineDay Leeds agreed with player and offered more than Southampton but PSV rejected — and Van Gaal suggested player to stay until World Cup. Been told Leeds are determined to try again in January. pic.twitter.com/Lm9YlbVAJv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

It is no secret that Manchester United need to add more quality in the final third. Gakpo could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 23-year-old operates as a left-sided winger and his arrival will give Erik ten Hag more options to work with. The Manchester United manager has used Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the left-wing position at times, but it has not yielded satisfactory results.

Sancho is still struggling to hit top form since his move from Borussia Dortmund and United could certainly use more competition in that area.

Furthermore, Gakpo would enable Rashford to operate as number nine on a full-time basis.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker will add creativity and goals to the Manchester United attack. He is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. If Manchester United can sign him for a reasonable price in January, it could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.