£20m man says he would be disappointed to see Newcastle in Europa League next season

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has said that it would ‘almost be disappointing’ if the Magpies were to secure a place in next year’s Europa League.

Taking to The Footballer’s Football Podcast, the £20m striker stated: “I’d take any European football! I’ll play anything, but Champions League is miles better than Europa!

“I’m almost like if you’re going to get in the Europa, I’d be disappointed because it means that the Champions League was close!

“It’s almost like you get into the Europa because you’ve missed out on the Champions League. If we’re going to get European football, then I’d like it to be the Champions League.”

Newcastle have made an impressive start to their campaign and nearly a third of the way through the Premier League season, the Magpies impressively sit fourth in the league table having gained 21 points from their opening 12 games.

Although Wilson’s ambition is admirable and what he is saying is understandable, the striker should not be disappointed if the Magpies qualify for the Europa league this season.

It would be an incredible achievement should Eddie Howe’s side finish in the top six as it means that the Tyneside club would have finished above one of the big six so early into their long-term project.