“Load up on multiple reinforcements” – Agent predicts busy January for Spurs and Arsenal

Spurs and Arsenal are likely to use the January transfer window as a way to reinforce their squads.

That is the view of agent Rob Segal, who thinks both North London clubs will splash the cash once the World Cup in Qatar is over.

Both sides started the season in great form and even though Arsenal have remained top of the table, Antonio Conte was many fans’ pick to be Manchester City’s closest rival when it comes to lifting the Premier League.

However, the Lilywhites’ form has tailed off in recent weeks and after suffering back-to-back defeats against Man United and Newcastle United, it is obvious the Italian faces a challenge when it comes to getting the Londoners back on track.

With Spurs set to travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend, it would be a huge shock if Conte’s side were unable to get back to winning ways, but Segal believes that irrespective of this weekend’s results, both Spurs and Arsenal (for a slightly different reason), will use the winter window as a way to keep their title hopes alive.

“Conte has been adamant that it’s going to take him two or three transfer windows to build the team he wants, so that is a cloak-and-dagger statement which basically means ‘Daniel Levy, you’ve got to give me more’, so I do expect them to try some things in January,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“In terms of what positions they may view as a weakness, I think Conte will see it as a complete picture and therefore want to load up on multiple reinforcements.

“The same can be said for Arsenal. I can definitely see Mikel Arteta pushing for a couple of winter signings to build the team’s quality in depth.”