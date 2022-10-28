“We are known for our art” – Antony sends defiant message following failed UEL trick

Manchester United’s Antony hit headlines this week for all the wrong reasons.

The Brazilian winger, who sealed an £85m switch from Ajax in the summer, started for Erik Ten Hag in United’s fifth Europa League group game against Moldovian side FC Sheriff on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old flair attacker, whose trademark trick involves ‘spinning’ with the ball, attempted the unusual skill but despite completing it twice, he then failed to find teammate Casemiro and instead passed the ball straight out of play for a goal kick.

Hauled off at half-time by his manager, Antony quickly became the subject of much criticism, including from BT Sport’s commentary team, who labelled the winger’s antics ’embarrassing’.

However, taking to social media recently, the former Ajax star has broken his silence and delivered fans and pundits a defiant message.

Posting on his Instagram story, Antony’s message, which we have translated to English, reads: “We are known for our art and I will not stop doing what brought me to where I am.”

