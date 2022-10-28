Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann accused of cutting off his neighbour’s internet cable – German police are now investigating

Arsenal’s legendary keeper Jens Lehmann is facing new charges of vandalism against a neighbour’s home.

This comes just months after he was accused of destroying his neighbour’s garage with a chainsaw. According to the report, Lehmann had allegedly tried to ‘disconnect’ his neighbour’s ‘CCTV cables’ as well as ‘destroyed the garage’. The report claimed that the German keeper had frequent arguments with his neighbour with him claiming that the garage ‘obstructed his view of Lake Starnberg’

He was already being investigated by the German police for the above allegations but now the police are said to be probing fresh claims after the 52-year-old has once again been accused of vandalism, this time for allegedly cutting off his neighbour’s internet.

According to the Bild, as reported by Ran, ‘criminal charges for damage to property’ has been filed. The 91-year-old neighbour said:

“Someone cut the data cable from Telekom. My internet was connected to it, as was the surveillance camera that filmed Mr. Lehmann during his chainsaw operation in July.”

The complaint has been filed against unknown person since they are not sure who could be behind this but Lehmann is said to be part of the investigation.

Andrea Grape, Chief Public Prosecutor from the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this. She said: ‘There are investigations into recent property damage.’

The previous vandalism incident may have an impact on the new investigation because the German keeper was caught on CCTV at the time. Even though he had cut off the CCTV cameras, they continued to record the entire event on battery power.

An indictment with a trial is also possible.