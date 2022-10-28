Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.

According to the Ukrainian club’s sporting director Carlo Nicolini, the player will cost more than what Manchester United paid for the Brazilian winger Antony during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils reported shelled out a sum of around €100 million for the former Ajax player.

He told Calciomercato.it program, TV Play: “Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. “We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena. We don’t want to shoot figures that aren’t realistic. But in this team, he is the most decisive. If you want to take on certain players who make a difference in the top clubs, you also need the right money.”

Mudryk has developed into one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe over the last few months and he has been a key player for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Apart from his impressive performances in the Ukrainian league, he has managed to showcase his quality in the UEFA Champions League this season as well.

The 21-year-old has six goals and seven assists across all competitions so far this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for clubs like Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United.

All three clubs could use more depth in the attacking department, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the premium for his signature.

There is no doubt that the young winger is prodigiously talented, but he is yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level. The reported asking price is likely to drive away his suitors and it remains to be seen whether Shakhtar Donetsk are open to negotiating a more reasonable transfer fee.

It is fair to assume that the player is unlikely to leave midway through the season, and therefore any move would have to wait until the summer.