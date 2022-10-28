Chelsea target in contract renewal talks with current club after failed summer move

During their hunt for centre-backs over the summer, Chelsea eyed up a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe but the move never came to fruition as the Blues moved for other targets instead.

Chelsea acquired the talents of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana during the last transfer window but with Thiago Silva well into his thirties, it might be possible that the London club makes a move Kimpembe in the future.

L’Équipe have reported that contract renewal talks between PSG and homegrown centre-back have now resumed, with the French international’s current deal set to expire in 2024.

The 27-year-old recently made his return from a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for a month and a half, which is reportedly the reason for the pause in discussions over his new contract.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier sees the defender as a crucial part of his set-up and wants the 27-year-old to remain a part of his squad for the foreseeable future, which is a blow for the French defender’s pursuers.

Having signed two centre-backs over the summer a third is likely going to be needed soon at Chelsea, given the ages of both Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

A potential signing might have been Kimpembe, who Chelsea targetted over the summer according to the Guardian, but with the centre-back likely to sign a new deal in Paris, the Blues will have to look elsewhere when the time comes to add more fresh faces to the defensive line.