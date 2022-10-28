Eddie Howe identifies Newcastle’s main area of concern for January and has certain player in mind

Newcastle United have made rapid progress in the Premier League this season but will not rest on their laurels and plan to sign a player for a key area in January.

The Magpies have made it their priority to sign a wide forward during the winter window, preferably a left-winger, as Eddie Howe looks to add a goal threat from out wide, reports Football Insider.

One target is Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk, who Newcastle sent scouts to watch his impressive performance on Tuesday night against Celtic.

Should Newcastle and Howe pursue the Ukrainian winger, Fabrizio Romano has recently written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about how much a deal could cost as many of Europe’s big clubs are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

Romano states that Mudryk’s value has likely soared since the summer, saying: “He’s a player whose value has most likely shot up since the summer. Shakhtar Donetsk wanted around €50m for him in August, probably €40m plus add-ons were enough.

“Today, I’m sure they want way more than €50m for their star, it could probably be as high as €60-65m.”

In addition to Mudryk, another potential option is Newcastle’s main target from the summer, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. The Magpies tried to bring the winger in over the summer but failed to do so, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Newcastle’s owners PIF plan to spend in January but there will not be a repeat of their extensive recruitment of the winter window earlier this year.

A few tweaks to the current playing squad is all that is needed for now, with the acquisition of a top winger the main priority.