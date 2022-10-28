Chelsea midfielder Jorginho new has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is thought to be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the Italian international is keen to sort out his future by January and his agent has held talks with the Spanish club regarding a future move.

The report adds that Jorginho has informed Barcelona that he will wait for their proposal before making a definitive decision on his future.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a potential extension with Chelsea as well.

The player has established himself as a key starter for Chelsea since joining the club under Maurizio Sarri from Napoli. Losing him on a free transfer would be a blow for the Blues. They should look to tie him down to a new contract soon.

The Italian will be able to secure pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs once the transfer window opens in January and Chelsea will be hoping to convince him to sign an extension before that.

The opportunity to join Barcelona is always an attractive proposition for most players and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

It is no secret that Barcelona are in need of midfield reinforcements, especially with star midfielder, Sergio Busquets in his twilight years.

Jorginho could be the ideal alternative to the Spanish international and signing him or a free transfer would represent a major coup for the Catalan giants.