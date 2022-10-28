Gabriel Magalhaes believes Henderson used a ‘far worse’ insult in ‘Portuguese’ as new details emerge

New information has emerged regarding the spat between Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The pair were involved in a heated argument during Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool after Arsenal were rewarded a match-winning penalty. The two players had to be separated away by their teammates as the defender complained to the referee Michael Oliver about something Henderson allegedly said to him during the confrontation.

Jurgen Klopp and Arteta were both informed about it and later the Football Association launched an investigation into the matter who used a professional lip reader as well as statements from both players to aid the investigation.

The FA on Tuesday cleared Jordan Henderson and the case was dropped against him and now Daily Mail columnist Martin Samuel has shed more information on the incident.

He wrote: “Henderson is believed to have told the investigation he called Gabriel a ‘f****** idiot’. Gabriel believed he used another, far worse word in Portuguese.”

He further claimed that despite Gabriel’s claim, ‘none of the other players questioned’ could second his claim. However, it was asserted that the defender was ‘merely mistaken’ and did not accuse Henderson out of malice.

The following report by Samuel explains the process behind FA’s conclusion to the case:

“Henderson is believed to have told the investigation he called Gabriel a ‘f****** idiot’. Gabriel believed he used another, far worse word in Portuguese. None of the other players questioned, from Arsenal or Liverpool, could confirm. Nobody asserted Gabriel was insincere, merely mistaken.

So now, the balance of probability. For Henderson to use such a word would demonstrate a command of Portuguese-Brazilian dialect that he simply does not possess.

So we would have to believe he researched how best to offend — despite being the admired captain of a cosmopolitan Liverpool dressing room — or been taught by one of his Brazilian or Portuguese team-mates, half of whom are of ethnic origin. On the balance of probability, therefore, the accusation goes away.”

Some Arsenal fans on social media immediately accused Henderson of being allegedly racist towards Gabriel based on the expressions of players but the investigation by the FA shows that it only a case of misunderstanding on Gabriel’s behalf and nothing racist was said.

The FA’s decision to clear Henderson is a huge relief for both Liverpool and Henderson.